Not to harm anyone

Hamid Ali NB

Turbat

Man is a social animal, therefore, cannot live in isolation. Man meets numerous people daily. But there are some words or actions which are done knowingly or unknowingly that cause troubles to others. It is a fact that home is a place in which everybody seeks peace and harmony. It is important to take permission when going to somebody’s home. Not taking permission is tantamount to harm others. Without taking permission, the host may not make arrangement befitting the guest. Besides, sometimes at home a person does certain (secret) activity which cannot be done in others’ presence. This act can lead to know secrets of others. Knowing the secrets of others wilfully is forbidden is Islam.

There is no denying the fact that every person dislikes to be teased or called with a (bad) surname. It is rampant in our society that many people tease and give very strange surnames to others. Many people do not want to be teased, teasing or giving odd surname to others is equal to harm others. Nevertheless, nowadays backbiting is rampant in our society. Islam does not allow anybody to do backbiting. Backbiting causes many problems for people. It creates the strong relationship into weak ones. Therefore, it is important to shun backbiting since it amounts to harm someone.