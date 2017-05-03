It is not a gentle way…

Ali Sukhanver

RAM Madhav is an Indian politician, writer and journalist.

He serves as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is a former member of the National Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Recently in a statement he justified the controversial video in which armed forces were seen using a Kashmiri man as shield in front of their jeep.

“I compliment the major for not allowing both these things to happen…If I were to blame anybody today for that scenario, it would be those who were responsible for failing to send reinforcements when the situation was critical and it was informed to the seniors…. In a war and love, everything is fair.” Ram Madhav’s statement received a very bitter criticism not only from the people of Kashmir but also from different Indian politicians. They all raised a question; against whom are the Indian security forces fighting in Kashmir? On the hand India claims the ownership of Kashmir but on other hand its security forces are in a state of war with native people of Kashmir.It is something very strange.

Syed Altaf Bukhari is an MLA from Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and presently working as the Education Minister. He criticising the statement of Ram Madhav, “BJP general secretary is trying to legitimize the acts by armed forces in Kashmir which have been termed as illegal under international law.” He further said, “Is it a war declared against Kashmiris who despite all odds casted their votes reaffirming their belief in democracy? Or it is a war declared to satiate the sanguine electoral interests of a particular political party in country.”

Certainly Ram Madhav would be repenting on his non-sense type of statement but it is always useless to cry over spilt milk. His statement not only flared up the Kashmiris but also brought disrepute on a larger scale to the whole of Indian nation. His statement gave an impression that India is a land of extremist and narrow-minded people.

Ram Madhav is not the first one who expressed such extremist approach through his words; there have ever been so many others in India. A few days back another politician from the BJP also used the type of callous words for the helpless Kashmiris. He said talking to the media that bullets are the only way to deal with angry civilians Indian-Held Kashmir. The minister was though giving this statement imagining him the mouth piece of the whole of Indian nation but his ‘policy statement’ received a very bitter reaction from civilized, educated and moderate strata of the Indian society.

It could be of a few ones with extremist mind and such extremist minds are everywhere in every society, even in Pakistan too. But it is the prejudice and narrow-mindedness of the world around that on the basis of these few ones, the whole of Pakistani society is branded as an extremist society whereas India is ranked as the godfather of moderate behaviours. No nation, no country could be branded as ‘Extremist Country or Extremist Nation’ because a few extremists belong to that country or that nation. The actual problem begins when the extremist element in a society become more powerful and dominating than the moderate-minds.

Indians are in no way an extremist nation but the problem is with a handful of Hindu extremists who try to introduce this multi-coloured land as a home only to Hindus. Though their extremism is causing a severe damage to the very foundations of the Indian society but it does not mean that all those who are living in India are extremists. The whole of Indian society must not be condemned for the misdeeds of a few.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Multan.

