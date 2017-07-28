Norway pledges $ 1.1m support to Police, Prosecution Departments in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Norway Government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) signed an agreement on Thursday Norway’s contribution of USD 1.1 million for over a period of three years. This funding will assist UNODC to carryout activities to enhance the capacity in two divisions of Punjab Police and Prosecution Departments namely Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The agreement was signed by the Country Representative of UNODC, Mr. Cesar Guedes, and by the Ambassador of Norway, H.E. Mr. Tore Nedrebo.

The Criminal Justice Systems in Pakistan are overburdened due to a number of reasons, among those, is the reliability on witnesses rather than physical evidence. In a world of ever evolving technologies, it will be imperative to migrate into scientific based investigation using new tools and technologies. Therefore, the need for training and enhancement of investigative and forensic skills of police officers cannot be over looked.

Efforts must be made to train police officers on international standards and provide them with the state of the art training and tools which includes the ‘know how’ in the area of forensic investigation skills to enable investigation officers to collect material evidence in order to ensure effective prosecution. The situation in Punjab province is comparatively improving towards investigation and overall crime scene management. Punjab has the largest forensic science laboratory in Lahore which is used for the further analysis of physical evidence collected at crime scenes through mobile crime scene units.

Highlighting the achievements of UNODC, the Representative of UNODC, Mr. Cesar Guedes, indicated that UNODC has an extensive experience of implementing programmes with Police and Prosecution in Pakistan with a specific focus on the Punjab province with the financial support of the Government of Norway. “Since 2012, UNODC is providing assistance to the Police in Gujranwala Region with a focus on investigation, forensics and training. Building on previous efforts with the support of the Government of Norway, UNODC aims at furthering its engagement with the support of Norway.” Underlined Mr. Guedes.

He further emphasized on the good working relationship of UNODC and the Government of Punjab and the continuous support and coordination.