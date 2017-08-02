NOP coaching sessions 2017 come to a close

Staff Reporter

The 15-day Coaching Session of the National Outreach Programme (NOP) concluded on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The Coaching Session 2017, organised for approximately 621 shortlisted applicants, had commenced on July 14, 2017.

The coaching sessions entailed rigorous training for Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) I and II. Student faculty interactions, presentations, personal grooming and critical thinking sessions, music, drama and motivational talks by influencers were also part of the sessions. This year LUMS graduates, Faaria Rehman, Syeda Sehar Bano Kazmi and Talha Chishti and faculty members, Dr. Furrukh Khan and Dr. Muhammad Tariq spoke to the participants, sharing their thoughts and experiences and encouraging them to strive for the best in life.

Over 7000 students initially applied for the annual training programme, out of which 621 were shortlisted. Participants from districts as diverse as Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Loralai, Zhob, Turbat, Rakhni, Pishin, Gilgit, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Mathelo, Karachi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Hasilpur, and Bhakkar were selected to avail this unique opportunity.

Addressing the NOP Coaching Session participants, LUMS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi said, “Our goal is to ensure that NOP scholars succeed just as our other students.

Their success would be sweeter manifold because it is not their individual success, it is the success of their families and eventually the success of the entire community as they serve as role models for them. They are living testimony that by working hard, honing their talent, they have an opportunity to succeed in life. Through the NOP, hope is brought back to the entire community.”

Sharing her experience at the NOP Coaching Sessions 2017, Adeeba Kiran said, “The atmosphere and diversity at LUMS makes the experience very unique. I have enjoyed getting to know participants from different backgrounds. The NOP has allowed me to assess myself and grow as a confident individual. I learn something new every day, from my instructors as well as my extremely talented NOP fellows.”

Launched in 2001, the LUMS National Outreach Programme (NOP) extends the benefit of world-class education to talented students who, due to limited resources, are unable to continue their higher education in reputable universities. This unique scholarship programme focuses on identifying bright students with exceptional SSC and FA/FSc results and inducting them into the LUMS Undergraduate Programmes of their respective fields. The summer coaching session applicants who qualify under the programme are provided complete financial support along with a tuition fee waiver, as well as stipend, travel support, and boarding facilities. This allows the students to focus exclusively on their studies and self-grooming. They are also provided counselling to help them integrate into the community of students hailing from urban areas.