Noor wins Nazim Peshawar National Jr Squash C’ship

Peshawar

Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz and Noor-ul-Huda of Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line lifted the trophies of the Nazim Peshawar National Junior Under-15 and Under-19 Squash Championships after defeating their respective rivals in the finals played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the Under-15 category final Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz faced tough resistance at the hands of Laiba Ijaz in the marathon four sets battle. The final was lasted for 48 minutes as both Noor Ul Ain of SNGPL won the first set by 12-10 before leveling it at 5-5, 8-8, 9-9, and 10-10. Noor Ul Ain played well and with her forceful smashes marched into victory in the first set.

It was the second set when Laiba Ijaz staged a strong come back and won the set by 11-13. Laiba Ijaz showed her class with some fine nick and drops shorts were also witnessed.

Laiba has a clear lead of 0-5 but Noor-Ul-Ain first tied the tally at 5-5 and later on did the same at 6-6, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 before Laiba took the lead at 11-13. Before taking the set, Laiba also saved three sets points.

When both were locked 1-1, Noor Ul Ain Ejaz managed her position according to the situation and succeeded in putting Laiba in the back courts, hitting perfect nicks and drops. Noor Ul Ain took the third set by 11-9. The set was twice tied at 7-7 and 9-9 before Noor Ul Ain won the set at 11-9. Noor Ul Amin has better footwork as she marched into the victory in the fourth set at 11-9. Noor Ul Ain succeeded in keeping Laiba under tremendous pressure.—APP