Noor to face Waleed in final of National Junior Squash

Peshawar

Noor Zaman upset Ghulam Muhammad in the semi-final of the ongoing 5th NBP National Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Promising Noor Zaman, a strong title contender, faced tough resistance at the hands of Ghulam Muhammad in the marathon four sets match fought on rattling pace.

Both Noor Zaman and Ghulam Muhammad provided great thrill for the sitting spectators. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman also witnessed the semi-final matches of Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 categories.

Noor won the first two sets by 11-5 and 11-7 but Ghulam Muhammad staged a strong come back and won the third set by 8-11. It was the fourth set in which both Noor Zaman and Ghulam Muhammad produced good attacking strokes and thus at the end, Noor won the decisive set by 11-8.

In the second semi-final Waleed Khalil upset Fahad Sharif by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-4 and 11-1. Fahad Sharif was not fully fit and let Waleed to take the match.

In the Under-11 category second seed Abbas Nawaz faced tough resistance against Humam Ahmad in another thrilling semi-final.

Abbas Nawaz took the first set by 13-11, which was tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11. After winning the first set, Abbas failed to win the second set won by Humam Ahmad at 8-11. In the other two sets Abbas recorded victory at 11-8 and 11-7 and thus reached to the final.

Top seed and winner of the recently ended DG Ranger Cup Muhammad Hamza beat Mutahir Ali Shah by 11-2, 11-7 and 11-8.

In the Under-15 category semi-finals top seed international Uzair Shoukat beat Hammad Khan by 3-0, the score was 14-12, 11-7 and 11-5. The first set was tied at 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and 12-all before Uzair won the battle. In the second semi-final Muhammad Saqib Iqbal beat Ahmad Hassan by 3-1, the score was 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5.

In the Under-17 Zeeshan Zeb defeated Saif Ullah by 11-8, 11-2 and 11-8 and Zeeshan Malik faced tough resistance against Junaid Khan in the four sets battle, the score was 8-11, 11-9, 17-15 and 11-5.

There was a tough battle in the third sets where both locked at 5-5, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14 and 15-15. Zeeshan and Junaid exhibited good attacking strokes including drops, and nick with some forceful smashes were also witnessed.—APP