Noor, Humam, Ammad & Ibrahim enter semi-finals

Jashan-e-Azadi Falak Shere Memorial Squash

Peshawar

Top seeded Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ammad, Humam Ahmad and Ibrahim Zeb took berth into the semi-finals from their respective categories Under-15, U-13, Under-11 and Under-9 in the ongoing Jashan-e-Azadi Falak Shere Memorial Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

Top seed Noor Zaman in the Under-15 category recorded a thrilling victory against Fahad Sharif in a 3-2 battle lasted for 49 minute with both Noor Zaman and Fahad gave each other a tough fight. The score was 10-12, 12-10, 13-11, 9-11 and 11-8. Noor Zaman has classic display of drops and nick short while Fahad exhibited some good and forceful length shorts. In the other quarter-finals matches Ali Sher defeated Ammad Ahmad by 3-2 in another thrilling match, the score was 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 9-11 and 11-7.

Khurshal Riaz beat Abbas Nawaz by 3-1, the score was 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 and 11-9 and Hammad Khan beat Waleed Khalil by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5. In the other quarter-final matches of the Under-13 category top seed Muhammad Ammad beat Faizan Asad by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-4, Muhammad Abbas beat Raheem Abbas by 3-1, the score was 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Huzaifa Zahid beat Yaseen Khattak by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 11-7, 5-11 and 11-9, Muhammad Khan beat Mutahir Ali Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6. In the Under-11 category top seed Humam Ahmad defeated Obaid Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-7 and moved to the semi-finals. Humam played well and did not give much rooms to his rival to strike back.—APP