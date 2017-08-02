Noon Meem Rashed remembered

Islamabad

Renowned Urdu poet and writer Nazar Muhammad Rashed also known as N M Rashed was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday. He was born on August 1, 1910 in a Janjua family at Alipur Chattha District Gujranwala and earned a master’s degree in economics from the Government College Lahore. He was an influential Pakistani poet of modern Urdu poetry.

He served for a short time in the Royal Indian Army during the Second World War, attaining the rank of Captain. Before independence of Pakistan in 1947, he worked with All India Radio in New Delhi and Lucknow starting in 1942. He was transferred to Peshawar in 1947 where he worked until 1953.—APP