Non-natives start to leave provincial capital for Eid

City Reporter

Non-natives started to leave the provincial capital to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones as a great rush of people was observed at railway station. The Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements to facilitate the passengers before and after Eidul Fitr. Heavy crowd is being observed at all platforms of the city railway station and overcrowded trains are leaving for their destinations.

As Eid draws near, the sale of railway tickets has been multiplied and long queues are being observed at booking and reservation offices of the city railways despite the measures taken by the department like E-ticketing and advance booking.

The PR has introduced 5 additional trains and attached additional coaches with every train to deal with the rush during Eid days which have been reached the booking limit.