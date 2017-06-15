Non-Muslim Kashmiris should also greet Muslims on Eid: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary General (SG) of the Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that peace in Kashmir is the primary call of history despite Indian arrogance towards an ultimate solution to the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir. In statement here Wednesday SG of KPI said that the first roll call for peace must come from the societal ranks; on the coming Eid Al Fitr non-Muslims should greet Muslims on their religious festival, visit Muslims homes and festival parks without harbouring any social discrimination.

He observed that the unsettled of Kashmir issue is affecting the lives of all categories of Kashmiri population – Muslims and non-Muslims. By Kashmiri we mean all the people living permanently in Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of their political or religious or social affiliations.

He said that economic fate of Kashmir is bound with Kashmir solution; if Kashmir dispute is resolved, Kashmiris shall prosper.

He suggested that from Islamabad in Pakistan to Srinagar the highway must be declared as Dilomatic Tourism Route for all seasons. This will help earn resources for the development of Kashmiri people; the whole highway would be dotted with highrise buildings, plazas and kiosks at roadsides. Seasonally it is no less than Switzerland in beauty and environment, he explained.