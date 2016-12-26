Non-Kashmiris getting nativity, identity certificates

Srinagar

The non-local Kahsmiris have been getting identity/nativity certificates for the past four months, official documents revealed.

A letter (No 19/01/2016-R&SO dated 5/8/2016)—written to the puppet regime by Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (FFR Division), called for issuance of identity certificate non-local Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The demand has been made on the pretext of recruitment of the children of these refugees in the Indian Armed Forces.

Later, on August 13, the Deputy Commissioners were ordered to issue instructions to NaibTehsildars working under their administrative jurisdiction to issue the identity/nativity certificates to these non-Kashmiris known as West Pakistan Refugees (WPR) strictly as per the Performa devised by the Indian Home Ministry.

The letter reads: “Kindly issue necessary instructions to all Naib Tehsildars working under your administrative jurisdiction to issue nativity/identity certificates to the wards of West Pakistan Refugees (WPR) strictly on the Performa devised by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, so that they may be in a position to establish their identity at the time of recruitment in CAPFs and Indian Armed Forces”. The matter may be treated a most urgent, the letter reads.—KMS