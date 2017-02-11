Non-bailable warrants of police officials issued

Khairpur

The District and Sessions Court Khairpur on Saturday issued non bailable arrest warrants of three police officials and ordered Police authorities to produce all of them in the court on next hearing of their cases.

The Court of District and Sessions Judge Khairpur heard two different cases of anti-narcotics Act and issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Inspector Sajjad Hussain Bhutto, Sub Inspector Sadoro Khan Lashari and Sub Inspector Nazir Ahmad Dahri.

The court also issued nonbailable arrest warrants of two accused brothers Naveed Bhelar and Moaj Ali Bhelar and directed the police to produce both the accused before court on next hearing of the case.—APP