Non-bailable arrest warrants of Sharjeel

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An accountability court on Saturday again issued non-bailable warrants of the former Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Memon and other accused in over five billion rupees corruption cases. Adjourning the hearing till 14th of this month the court ordered to produce the accused in the court on next hearing.

The lawyer of Sharjeel Memon informed the court that his client is not feeling well and discharged from the hospital last day.

On the other hand, NAB’s representative requested the court to issue warrants of Memon. He alleged that the accused intentionally refrained from appearing before the court. The PPP leader is living in Dubai and London for over a year after law-enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against political bigwigs and bureaucrats on various cases related to financial irregularities.