Mehraj Altaf

Via e-mail

Karachi is known to be the biggest city of Pakistan but it hurts me to mention that the people over here are suffering from flu on account of non-availability of flu vaccine. While the cold wind begins blowing then the number of flu patients starts going up and in the all private-run healthcare centres the vaccine is available but at extortionate prices. Flu is affecting the people of all age groups but mostly the elderly and the children. According to the palaeontologists, if the vaccine is given in time then it can reduce the chances to 50%. Flu is a contiguous virus which can be transferred from person to person. The only source to be secure from flu people must take rest, take fresh meal and drink juices more and more.