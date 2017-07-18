Nokia announces dual release of 105, 130

Karachi

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, Monday, announced the dual release of both the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130. Featuring refreshed, ergonomic designs, both phones come packed with fantastic features, effortlessly combining reliability and excellent value and durability. Both models feature 1.8-inch colour screens, handy LED torch lights and sleek, contoured designs, with each phone being available in a range of three colours.

With more than 1.3 billion feature phone users around the world, many from markets in Asia and Africa, the reliability and excellent value that both the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 offer is set to ensure yet more people around the world can get connected.—PR