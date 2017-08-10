Nokia 6 available for sale

Islamabad

HMD Global – the home of Nokia Phones, announced the launch of Nokia 6 today. It is the third Android-powered smartphone of Nokia, which will be available across all local markets in Pakistan.

Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, these devices combine superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features, offering you the ability to use your phone, your way.

Speaking on the launch of Nokia 6 in Pakistan, Kamran Khan, Head of Near East, HMD Global said, “Ever since the new Nokia smartphone range had been announced at the MWC in Barcelona, we have received an overwhelming response from smartphone users across the globe who have welcomed the return of Nokia Phones with amazing zeal.”

“Today, It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the much awaited Nokia 6 in Pakistan, delivering performance and immersive entertainment in a premium and extremely robust design, at an attractive price”, added Kamran Khan.

Combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with an immersive audio experience and a 5.5” full HD screen, the new Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience.

The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and is perfect for those who want a robust phone with outstanding entertainment credentials. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allow consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.—PR