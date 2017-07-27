Nokia 5 available in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

HMD Global, the home of Nokia Phones, today announced the launch of its second Nokia smartphone– the Nokia 5in Pakistan, which will be available to buy through Advance Telecom. Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the devices combine superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features, offering you the ability to use your phone, your way. Commenting on the Nokia 5 launch in Pakistan, Kamran Khan, Head of Near East, HMD Global said, “Following the positive response we received after the launch of Nokia 3, we are very pleased to bring the Nokia 5 to consumers in Pakistan today.” “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of love the Pakistani people have shown us, and we wanted to reward these loyal Nokia phones fans further with the new Nokia 5. The Nokia 5 has been precision engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminum to create a perfect pillowed body that flows seamlessly into the laminated 5.2” IPS HD display with sculpted. The Nokia 5 comes with the dual SIM variant in Pakistan Featuring a ground-breaking innovation in antenna design the Nokia 5 bringsrobust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform, Nokia 5 delivers excellent battery life, improved graphics performance – all in a package that perfectly balances everyday usability with a premium quality design.