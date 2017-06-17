The Nokia 3310 is back

Observer Report

Lahore

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has proudly announced a classic reimagined – the Nokia 3310. It speaks for itself. Kamran Khan, Head of Near East, HMD Global, “Pakistan is one of the top emerging markets when it comes to mobile phones, we have witnessed an overwhelming response in the country ever since we announced our Nokia phones at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The return of the iconic Nokia 3310 is a real statement of our ambition and commitment towards honoring the hallmarks of the true Nokia phone experience.” Thin, light and incredibly durable, the Nokia 3310 is a head turning modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time. Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, the Nokia 3310’s fresh, colourful, modern design brings it bang up to date.

Talk all day, text, take pictures, listen to music, and get hooked once more on the original mobile gaming hit Snake, all on a single charge.

With its unparalleled month-long standby time, the Nokia 3310 encompasses everything you knew and loved in a sleek modern polycarbonate casing, and with inherent colour throughout its body the Nokia 3310 is more vibrant than ever before.