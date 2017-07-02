We are a noisy lot indeed. From our mother’s womb till the time we will reach the tomb, we have been used to hearing loud music. Noise pollution is a serious concern for our generation. Sounds of loud music, vehicular honking, industrial turbines, supersonic aircrafts, have all become our daily diet. Our eardrums take all the beatings. The alarmingly high decibels have made our audio system immune. We have become so hardened that we do not hear anymore the wind blowing, the clock crowing or the cuckoo singing. Our festivals are celebrated with firecrackers and loud music. Politicians of all hues canvass for themselves or their parties by yelling into microphones with multiple numbers of speakers. The sick and the aged look for a peaceful slumber, so do the students preparing for their exams. We have to wage a war against noise pollution. We have to exhort all vehicle owners to use the horn sparingly, only when it is required. They should refrain from honking near hospitals, places of worship and education institutions. Our festivities must be expressed more sedately. Then only we can make our planet a better place to live in. Otherwise, we will all go to pieces.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

