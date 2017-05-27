I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities towards increasing problem of noise pollution. It is causing great damage to health. It leads to irritation, loss of sleep, rest and peace. It is harmful to physical and mental health of people. Frequent loud noise affects the working efficiency of the people. Persistent noise pollution causes a loss of sense of hearing.

Increasing noise pollution is a big threat to the health and fitness of the people, if the noise pollution is allowed to go on unchecked it may rob the people of their hearing capacity. Increasing number of vehicles on roads, growth of factories, construction work, loudspeakers used on various occasions, rock and pop music, etc are various factors responsible for causing noise pollution. Noise control laws are openly violated.

It is the time that the authorities should awake against the danger of noise pollution. They should strictly enforce noise control laws. The noise producing factories located in the residential areas should be shifted to far-off places without any delay. The use of loudspeaker should be stopped after specific time. Above all, public needs to be aware and cooperative against the danger of noise pollution because without public cooperation authorities cannot make much difference.

MEHAK SHEHZAD

Karachi

