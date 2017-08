City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Gondal on Thursday made No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for collection of hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. According to a handout, Punjab Home department has banned outlawed organizations working under any name from collecting hides and donations.

However, charity organizations interested in collecting hides will have to apply to DC office till August 25 with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organization.