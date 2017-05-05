Nobuo Kishi, Zafarul Haq share memories of long bilateral relations

65th anniversary of Pak-Japan relations

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai Thursday evening hosted a reception to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan. Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi was the chief guest on the occasion. Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, President of Awami Muslim League (AML) and noted Member Parliament Sh Rashid Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, DHM Japan Embassy Junya Matsuura, ambassadors, colleagues from diplomatic enclave and friends of Pakistan were there to celebrate the event.

Both the visiting Japan’s dignitary and Raja Zafarul Haq shared their fond memories related in some way or the other to each other’s country. Nobuo Kishi talked about his grandfather Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi who had the unique honour of being the first premiere of Japan who visited Pakistan for the first time after the country’s creation. My grandfather visited Karachi in 1957 and he was greatly impressed by the hospitality and friendly nature of the people of Pakistan, he said.

He also talked about various projects Japan had been supporting/funding in Pakistan. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf was also there. PIMS’ Children Hospital is also a gift of the government of Japan, someone who was attending the reception was heard saying on the occasion. State Minister for Japan also termed his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earlier in the day very useful. The two countries would continue to work in various fields, he said hoping further boost in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Raja Zafarul Haq termed the visit of Japan’s State Foreign Minister a gesture of goodwill, warmth and friendship. He recalled his first official visit to Japan back in 1983 when he saw His Majesty Emperor and it was an experience full of inspiration. Pakistan not only took a lead role in reconstructing Japan’s economy in the post-World War II period, it also supported Japan’s return to the United Nations, he said.

He also expressed his government and people’s best wishes for the country and its people and hoped both the countries would continue to explore ties of friendship through mutual trade and agreements. Later the guests were served with Pakistan and Japanese food, particularly sushi and shrimps.