Nobody should do politics on civil-military ties: Nisar

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday urged all concerned not to play politics on civil-military relations, saying the Dawn Leaks inquiry report should not be made controversial.

According at a press conference here, he said the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee Report was a consensus document, but “an image of a conflict between state institutions was unnecessarily created in the media.

The government had formed a committee in November last year to probe the October 6, 2016 story, which reported high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned outfits operating in Pakistan.

Without mentioning the names, Ch Nisar took strong exception of a certain retired army general’s comments on television regarding the issue, saying “some retired officials mistakenly consider themselves spokespersons of the army.

Earlier, during his press conference, Nisar said a large number of people involved in human trafficking are concentrated in Gujranwala Division.

“The interior ministry has worked on catching many human smugglers during the past one and a half years,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad. “We will be blocking passports of those accused who have fled the country.”

The interior minister also spoke about the issue of blocked computerised national identity cards.

“The people whose CNICs were blocked included Pakistanis, mostly those who did not have proper supporting documents,” he maintained. “But we had to find a solution.”

Out of the CNICs against which action was taken, 156,000 have been blocked temporarily. “If these cardholders have a proof to support their nationality, their CNICs will be permanently unblocked.”

He added if a person is suspected with regard to their CNIC, they would be given a chance to prove themselves right.

Moreover, the interior minister also spoke about tourism in Gilgit Baltistan, saying people wanting to visit the region for tourism purposes will no more be needing a no objection certification (NOC) and a notification in this regard will soon be issued.

“The NOCs have been compulsory since the past year and a half, but it would no longer be needed by tourists so that tourism in GB flourishes,” Chaudhry Nisar said. “However] diplomats, research workers and project related foreigners will be needing security clearance.” He added this was decided at a meeting. GB Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman was also spoken to on the matter over the phone.