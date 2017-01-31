Noble deeds of SAF

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi popularly known as “Boom Boom” is a philanthropist as well. He founded the Shahid Afridi Foundation in March 2014. The organization aims to provide healthcare, education and sports facilities. The latest achievement of his organization to rescue 30 Pakistanis detained in Dubai is a great service to humanity. All this is appreciable philanthropic work in a short period of two years.

The love for humanity in the sense of caring, nourishing, developing and enhancing what it means to be human is very noble cause. I acknowledge the efforts done by Shahid Afridi Foundation and draw their attention towards most neglected and vulnerable region of Tharparkar. The people have been facing various issues due to waterborne diseases, inadequate health facilities, famine and lack of basic infrastructure. There is a huge need of water to the poor and needy people of the arid zone. The only source of water for animals and humans in the desert area is small ponds and wells. The lack of a constant water supply causes much of the local population to live as nomads.

Many NGOs are operational in the area merely up to photo session level and taking grants from abroad. Sindh government has paid little attention to resolve their issues. The present PPP government has taken inadequate initiatives by providing water filtration plants. On contrary, the Indian government has constructed 650 kilometer largest Rajasthan Canal system to make the desert arable and transformed the barren desert into rich and lush fields. There is ample need to construct small dams, reservoirs and canal system at Tharparkar. This is difficult and hard mission but possible and achievable for Shahid Afridi Foundation as per their slogan Hope-Not out.