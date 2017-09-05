No water shoratge on Eid days

City Reporter

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken special measures for continuous water supply on Eid days to the citizens. An official told media that a special cell has been established to deal with emergency complaints about water supply suspension. He further said that staff’s vacation has been cancelled for assuring continuous water supply. He appealed to the citizens not to waste water.

Earlier, the City District Government will deploy around 2916 sanitary workers in different areas to keep the town clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

“The district government has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offals of animals. All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task,” Managing Director Solid Waste Management Rizwan Ali said.

Collection points have also been established for the convenience of the public at Union Council level, he informed.