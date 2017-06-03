No war, no peace

Muhammad Usman

REPORTEDLY, US intelligence Chiefs have warned their Congress that India may launch aggressive actions inside Pakistan on the pretext of stopping” cross border attacks and that ongoing exchange of artillery shells across the Line Of Control may lead to a direct conflict between two nuclear armed neighbours. It is basically an apprehension, largely born of notional fear of an accidental war. Possibility of Indian action inside Pakistan for its alleged support to cross border terrorism is highly improbable because of its prohibitive cost. Pakistan has repeatedly made it clear that act of such sheer lunacy will be taken an act of war.

Deep down Indian know futility of their extravagant adventure because it is beyond their means. On top of this, potential of its snowballing to a full-fledged war of stunning proportions could set their butterfly mind right. It would be unscholarly approach if one thinks that Pakistan only relies upon its nuclear deterrent. Pakistan has sufficient, suitably equipped and professional conventional forces to deter Indian aggression. Now they are also battle hardened. It adds a rare measure of strength to their capability and response.

Our comprehensive nuclear capability lends them with multi layered explosive casing of defensibility. It would be no easy proposition to fight with a force so composed of and blended. India knows it well. Precisely this is the reason that their much hyped cold start offensive is in cold storage. Only cat of fake surgical strike could get out of its bag to vainly satisfy its impatient domestic audiences and divert international attention from oppression and atrocities being let loose on Kashmiris, spiritedly fighting for their right of self-determination nevertheless, it should not let us lulled into complacency which unfortunately has crept in. Indians have become ultra-active in their mischief to harm Pakistan in more ways than one. Their main focus is on our international isolation and internal erosion. Both are of critical importance to a country, beset with dangers of own creation as well as outside instigation and support.

Prior to 9/11, Pakistan’s backyard; Afghanistan was safe rather considered a strategic depth to Pakistan. Now it is the land from where anti Pakistan schemes are launched. India has managed to make important inroads in Afghanistan politically and economically with tacit support of our superficial friend US. Following CPEC, India has cozied up more with Iran particularly, for development of Chabahar deep water port in mutual collaboration as a counter weight to our sea port Gawader. Except China we have no friend left in the region. Even Indian trade relationship with China is on rise which may have implications of some sort.

It is a worrisome development. It adds to our diplomatic woes worldwide. Treatment meted out to Pakistan at US Arab conference was a cruel rebuff to what we have done diplomatically. It is unthinkable for a country like Pakistan that it does not have Foreign Minister. One out of those who oversaw our foreign affairs in recent past was less than mediocre and has now been axed at the altar of Dawn Leaks. Other one needs full rest at home. PM who actually heads the Ministry is unlettered for the task. Our pathetic diplomatic plight was foreordained. Only those who live in Ivory Towers could think differently.

Working hand in glove with Afghans, India has gained a major sway on run away terrorist groups of Pakistani origin, holed up in safe havens across the border. It has increased their funding substantially to tame them to execute their ulterior agenda of bleeding Pakistan. Confessional statement of Taliban leader Ehsan ullah Ehsan is its testimony. Anti state activities in Balochistan and our other underbellies, constitute another plank of its policy to undercut Pakistan internally. Kulbhushan is the evidence. Undermining of CPEC at its each stage is also a serious preoccupation of India. Frequent Killing of workforce is meant at throttling its construction as scheduled. Indian sponsored terrorist activity along the route could easily be visualized when CPEC becomes operational. It may be borne that cargo is money and conceptually it is coward. Cargo does not move in a convoy under security cover. It moves independently because it has its own calendar. It will refuse to mount on a truck which is uncertain to make it to its destination thus, possibility of terror would pose serious hazards in terms of its functionality and profitability.

India seems to continue escalation at Line of Control/Working Boundary to Keep Pakistan Army under pressure. Possibility of troops build up at borders also exist; an instrument of brinkmanship to crank up pressure further. Available evidence indicates that India has ingress in some of our political parties and NGOs. It spares no occasion to drive a wedge between civil and military leadership courtesy their help. It is Indian enduring tactics to portray Pakistan Army a rogue Army with a purpose of projecting it a threat to peace.

In brief, India does not want an all-out war because it is unaffordable. At the same time, it also does not want peace because it would afford Pakistan a strong and prosperous future. Consequently, it has embarked upon to wage a war against Pakistan by other means. At the moment, Pakistan’s Armed Forces are fighting single-handedly against all odds. Rest are at sloth. NAP is the mirror. We need to change tack. Conversely it would counter productively over fatigue them.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

