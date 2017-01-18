No violation in allotment of plots: Durrani

Shakeel Afridi getting fair trial; Forest Policy approved with consultation

Islamabad

Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday informed the Senate that no violation was committed in allotment of plots by Federal Government Housing Foundation to officers of Islamabad Police and District Administration.

He said previously there were also problems of quota among the professionals but the matter was resolved by the executive committee by bifurcating the quota in each professional category.

Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi had drawn the attention of the minister towards what he had claimed violation of quota in allotment of plots by the Housing Foundation.

He claimed that plots were allotted to 60 officers of Islamabad Police and district administration out of turn that had caused a loss of Rs 389 million to national exchequer.

The Senate was informed Tuesday that a US spy agency aide Shakeel Afridi was getting fair trial for the crime he had committed against national interest of Pakistan.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the Upper House on behalf of the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs that Shakeel Afridi was arrested on charges of anti-state activities in May 2012 and was awarded 33 years imprisonment by a local jirga.

Due to this act of Shakeel Afridi, he said, the polio workers in the region were seen as spies of foreign agencies and around 50 people lost their lives on this suspicion.

The minister explained that in case of Shakeel Afridi there is difference of perception between Pakistan and United States as people here think him a traitor who worked against the national interests.

He said Afridi worked against the law and our national interest and the Pakistan government had repeatedly been telling the United States that under our law he had committed a crime and is facing the law.

Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid Tuesday informed the Senate that Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved National Forest Policy with consultation of all the provinces.

Responding to a question during question hour, the minister said the policy was prepared in consultation with all shakeholders aimed at protecting forest.

He said on the directives of the Prime Minister Rs. 2 billion was earmarked in PSDP for Green Pakistan Programme. Under the programme, 100 million new trees would be planted during 2016-2021, he said.

The minister said Pakistan ranks 135th amongst countries contributing to global warming and 7th amongst countries most vulnerable to adverse impacts of climate change.—APP