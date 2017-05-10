No unscheduled loadshedding in KP

Peshawar

The Spokesman of PESCO here Tuesday clarified that no unscheduled load shedding was being carried out in any part of the province and the company was doing all its best to provide smooth energy supply to consumers.

As per the formula set for load shedding, he said “more the losses more would be load shedding and less the losses, less would be load shedding.” Under this formula, no load shedding is carried out in the areas having less than 20% losses whereas Industrial feeders are exempted.—APP