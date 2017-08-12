No traffic signals in Turbat

As you all are well aware that Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan but nowadays the citizens of second largest city are facing a big problem ie traffic jams and traffic accidents due to lack of traffic signals and traffic police.

In fact, the roads of Turbat are being built but traffic signals are not planned to be fixed on roads which is something disheartening the citizens of Turbat that why we are being ignored. Thus, I request the government of Balochistan to pay attention towards the solution of the problem of traffic signals in Turbat.

SHEHZAD NAIKBAKTH

Turbat, Balochistan

