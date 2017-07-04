IN the backdrop of all sorts of speculations and conjectures, PML-N leader and Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has categorically stated that there was no threat to democracy and it is moving ahead smoothly. Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Sunday, he said democracy was moving ahead on asphalt road and no one would want to damage the asphalt road or overturn the vehicle.

His statement is re-assuring and must be a morale booster for workers of PML-N, whose morale is otherwise sagging due to complex political and legal environment that present a gloomy picture. As Mian Shahbaz Sharif is in the know of things and also has political acumen, therefore, he must have intimate knowledge of what is happening and in which direction things would ultimately go. Both Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif have every reason to raise their heads proudly as both of them have tirelessly working to fulfil the pledges that PML-N made during 2013 elections and that is what the democratic essence is. They have mostly pursued their developmental agenda with resounding success despite road-blocks erected by vested interests who were seeing writing on the wall before the next general election when people are supposed to vote on the basis of performance of different parties, which are in government in different provinces and at the centre. However, we may point out that democracy might not be in danger as incumbent army leadership is thoroughly professional but there are definite threats to government. But this is nothing new as attempts were made from the very first day of the PML-N rule and the party was not allowed to govern with complete piece of mind on one pretext or the other. Had there been no sit-ins, the CPEC would have moved ahead significantly by now but some unscrupulous elements preferred playing politics with national interests. Now again, the country is facing enormous challenge and government ought to concentrate on them to steer the nation ahead to achieve economic and developmental gains. Sanity must prevail and internal difference sorted out expeditiously so that the country could focus on real challenges.

