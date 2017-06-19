No terror threat to Hindu Yatris in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said any threat to the upcoming Amarnath yatra is a calculated move aimed at maligning and discrediting the political struggle of Kashmir. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced misinformation campaign carried by biased media of India. He said people in Kashmir, while continuing with the age-old tradition of providing best hospitality to pilgrims, have always been friendly and generous to visitors and particularly with Amarnath Yatris.

He said that Amarnath yatra is being conducted for decades and the people here have treated these Yatries with unique hospitality and people had always been hospitable, decent and received them as their guests.

Referring to adverse propaganda launched by Indian media wherein they are propagating that Amarnath Yatris are facing threat from people of the territory, Syed Ali Gilani said terror threat to the upcoming Amarnath yatra is a brazen lie and aimed at to malign freedom movement.

He said Kashmiris are not against any religion or its followers, however they are pursuing a legitimate struggle for their fundamental rights. He said people are demanding right to self-determination to decide the political destiny of the territory and India and international community are signatory to these resolutions, said Gilani

Syed Ali Gilani, while referring to peoples uprising in 2008.2010 and 2016, said that even in those gloomy circumstances, people despite restrictions and curfew received these Yatris with open arms and provided shelter and food. —KMS