No terror hideouts in Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Rawalpindi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan.

He was talking to Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph L Votel in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS highlighted the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability. COAS said that Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

With reference to recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and follow up rhetoric from certain factions implicating Pakistan, COAS said that blame game is detrimental to enduring peace and stability. COAS highlighted that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan. He expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghanistan and US led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pak – Afg border region. In this regard he emphasized requirement of Pak –Afg bilateral border security and intelligence sharing mechanisms.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. General Joseph L Votel, emphasized the need for continued and meaningful engagement between all stakeholders involved in peace and stability of Afghanistan. He supported the views of COAS on inclusive reconciliation in Afghanistan through an Afghan owned and Afghan led process.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honor to the visiting dignitary. General Joseph L Votel also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e- Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs. . A dinner is also being hosted by COAS in honour of Commander CENTCOM later in the evening today. —NNI

