No talks unless India accepts Kashmir dispute

Imposition of curfew, curbs in IOK denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that Indian forces are carrying out genocide in Kashmir under a well-thought-out plan. The leadership in a statement condemned the Indian authorities for imposing curfew and restrictions and arresting Hurriyet leaders. The leaders demanded immediate release of all illegal detainees and lifting of curbs in the occupied territory. They added that Kashmir was not a law and order problem but a political issue and the people of Kashmir were peacefully pursuing their right to self-determination for the past seven decades.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement made it clear that no talks would be held with India unless New Delhi accepts Kashmir as a dispute and withdraws its forces from the occupied territory. He said the recent statement of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Kashmir was illustration of his criminal mentality. He added that the tall claim of India being the largest democracy of the world was nothing but hoax as Indian political and army leadership were following fascist mindset.

APHC General Secretary Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian leaders were deliberately issuing conflicting statements on Kashmir to mislead the world.

Lawyers associated with Kashmir High Court Bar Association abstained from courts in protest against the reign of terror let loose by Indian forces in the territory and the ridiculous statement of Indian Army Chief on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district for the fourth straight day, today, against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Sabzar Ahmad Butt and his associate, Faizan Ahmad by Indian troops in Tral on Saturday.

The authorities barred Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from delivering a religious sermon at the shrine of Hazrat Naqashband Sahib (RA) at Khawaja Bazar in Srinagar. His forum in a statement said that preventing Mirwaiz from carrying out his religious duties in the holy month of Ramadan was direct interference into religious affairs.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat in a statement said that the health conditions of party Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Fehmeeda Sofi were deteriorating fast in Jammu jail.

On the other hand, the authorities continued to place Hurriyet leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and others under house arrest.—KMS