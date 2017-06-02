No talks with India until it accepts Kashmir as dispute: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that no talks are possible with India unless it accepts Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar warned that Kashmir was passing through a crucial period where the lives, dignity, properties, faith, uniqueness and everything of the Kashmiri people was at stake. “Do or die situation has evolved for us. These forces won’t allow us to live free unless we follow their faith and change our outlook as per their dictates,” he said while refereeing to fanatical forces of India and their aggressive and rigid attitude.

“We’ll never beg for talks,” the APHC Chairman said, adding that the authorities in Delhi were irrational, following fanatical dogma and lack political understanding. He was reacting to the statements of Indian minister, Venkaiah Naidu, and other BJP leaders.

Terming these statements ridiculous, he said that Hurriyat leadership had never asked to hold talks, which meant that denial of these talks by Indian leaders carried no sense and was just a mockery. “We will never talk with those pursuing their fanatical ideology and we will never surrender,” he added. Syed Ali Gilani said that Kashmir, where people were pursuing their right to self-determination, had remained unresolved for seven decades.—KMS