Staff Reporter

Karachi

The country’s leading OMC, Pakistan State Oil has sufficient stock of petroleum products available to meet the demand and there is no shortage of fuel at PSO outlets in Quetta city.

This was stated in reference to reports in the media regarding petrol shortage in Quetta and adjoining areas.

PSO’s outlets in Quetta experienced a sudden surge in the influx of customers these past 3 days due to unavailability of fuel in the city and sales rose by nearly 100 percent.

Being the country’s foremost OMC, PSO yet again displayed its reliability and ensured a seamless supply of petroleum products across Quetta even on Sunday for managing the customers’ needs. Customers in Quetta are encouraged to visit PSO outlets for all their fueling requirements.

The country’s flagship OMC as always is carrying out its operations in a responsible manner to serve the nation’s fuel demand.