No scope for politics of hatred military might, India told

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, in an apparent reference to India’s Kashmir policy, senior Hurriyet leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that in the changing global scenario, there is no scope for the politics of hatred, politics on the basis of military might and politics of rigidity and stubbornness.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt made these remarks while speaking at a function organized by the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Town Hall in Kupwara to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone, and the martyrs of Hawal.

Professor Butt said, Kashmir dispute is a threat to peace in South Asia and its resolution according to aspirations of Kashmiri people is now need of the hour for permanent and everlasting peace in the region. He condemned the continued house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and termed it as the worst form of political vengeance and state terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman, Bilal Ghani Lone, on the occasion said that the Kashmiris were primary stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute, which could not be resolved without involving them.

“We have time and again insisted on India and Pakistan to allow the Kashmiri people choose their own destiny,” he said. Bilal Lone asked the Kashmiri people to follow the programmes of joint resistance leadership.

He also said, Pakistan is a supporter of the ongoing movement of Kashmiris, and not its sponsor.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq couldn’t attend the programme as he continues to remain under house arrest at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar.

Hurriyet leaders, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Abdul Manan Bukhari, Sheikh Afzal, Advocate Abdul Majeed Banday, Khalil Muhammad Khalil, Ghulam Nabi Najar and Zahoor Ahmed Butt also addressed the gathering. Meanwhile, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum in a statement condemned the house detention of its Chairman and other leaders, terming it as the worst form of human rights violations.

It sought intervention by international human rights groups for the release of the detained leaders.—KMS