No Samjhauta Express for Sikhs

Reema Shaukat

SAMJHAUTA Express — a train service between India and Pakistan was started with an aim to bring both countries towards normalisation of relations. Apart from purpose of peace between both nations, the purpose of friendship train was to give ease to people of both sides who want to visit both countries easily and without troublesome travel. Prior to Samjhauta Express railway service between India and Pakistan was Thar Express but during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, railway track was destroyed. The train service was restarted after Shimla agreement and ran between Amritsar and Lahore. Because of security motives Indian Railways in past decided to terminate the service at Attari (a place in India), where customs and immigration clearances take place. The train starts its journey from Wagah border Pakistan and reaches at Attari in India.

Unfortunately this train service has remained victim of conspiracy often by Indian side instead of taking it as peace initiative. A terrible incident took place on Feb 18, 2007 in which Indian terrorists planted a bomb in the train and on its way two compartments of the train were completely blown up. The train was steering from Delhi to Attari, the last border railway station on the Indian side when it was attacked near Panipat in Haryana. 68 people were killed and many other injured causing suspension of friendship train between two countries. Later this train initiative often came to standstill because of tensions between neighbouring countries. Recently Foreign Ministry of Pakistan revealed that the Samjhauta Express sent to Attari, Amritsar, for Sikh pilgrims was returned empty as Indian authorities stopped them from coming to Pakistan for the ‘Jor Mela’.

A statement issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Indian authorities returned the train, saying Pakistan had agreed on sending a special one for the pilgrims not the Samjhauta Express. Statement by the ministry narrated that the Indian authorities intercepted the pilgrims at the Attari border in Amritsar. They were coming to Pakistan for the ‘Jor Mela’ to observe the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Das for which around 100 pilgrims were issued visas by the High Commission for Pakistan. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, Pakistan had made all the arrangements, keeping in consideration the religious values of Sikhs. The statement further stated that India did not hold human values important. Even the medical visa process was troublesome for Pakistanis, it added. In held Kashmir human beings are used as shields, it read. India has also targeted civilians along the LoC and Working Boundary.

Now return of this train without Sikh pilgrims generates many questions. Firstly, the plight of Sikhs in India is often highlighted as they are treated as low grade citizens and basic necessities of life are often squeezed on them in India. Obviously the demand of separate state for Sikhs in India or Khalistan issue is tried to be constrained through these tactics. Not only Muslims, Sikhs but Indian Dalits face trauma and have to pay a price for being living in India. India knows that minorities living in Pakistan have complete religious freedom and they are facilitated whenever there is any procession or sacred festival. Particularly every year number of times Sikhs visit Pakistan as they have their most Holy sites located here in Pakistan.

Jor Mela’ is observed to mark the death anniversary of fifth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Arjan Dev who is believed to have been destined to be martyred for the Sikh cause. This 10-day festival, which is also called as Shaheedi Jor Mela is held at Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal and Dera Sahib Lahore. The main function of Jor Mela was held at Gurdwara Dera Sahab in Lahore on June 16 and many of the Sikh Pilgrims who took security clearance were stopped to visit Pakistan for this particular Mela and India shrewdly returned the Samjhauta Express to Pakistan making baseless accusations of security clearances and other train for pilgrims.

Sikhs pilgrims during the Jor Mela mentioned that they had always receive warm welcome by Pakistani authorities and they are provided with best facilities during the festival. However, Indian authorities’ knew that this Jor Mela is important for Sikhs to maintain their identity and their Guru embraced martyrdom to keep alive Sikhism. Therefore they are always in search of elements to suppress Sikhs and their demand for Khalistan and rights of freedom in India.

The return of empty Samjhauta Express is seen as an effort to disturb relations between India and Pakistan. This is not the first time India tried to show its grimy nature against Pakistan where it leaves no stone unturned to intrude into matters. It often pokes into affairs of Pakistan by violating international laws. Uncontrolled firing across working boundary, off and on targeting civilians near LoC, year’s long denial of human rights and atrocities in Kashmir, tyranny of Muslims in India and constant renunciation of minority rights in India show that it has no regard for humanity and human moralities are their least preferred agenda in affairs of state.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email:[email protected]