No safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan: General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that there were no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan, stating that the country’s military had conducted decisive operations against militants.

Speaking to a nine-member delegation of Afghan media, the Army Chief said that terrorists were the common enemy of all against which a trust based coordinated response is required rather than blame game.

According to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan Army, the Army Chief said that media can play a vital role in mitigating the negativity created by inimical forces.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan Army had conducted operations against militants and terrorists without discrimination.

“There are no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan,” he said. “Pakistani soil is not being used for terrorist activities in Afghanistan,” he added.

General Bajwa said that efficient and proper border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan was the need of the hour. He said that Afghanistan was Pakistan’s neighbour and brotherly Islamic country.

COAS emphasized the need for effective border management along Pak-Afghan border for which Pakistan has taken effective measures on its side of the border including fencing and establishment of new border forts / posts.

The Afghan media delegation thanked the Army Chief for his time and very candid discussion.

They acknowledged that such interactions are very useful to understand each other and they are carrying back home a facts based positively through this tour.

The delegation is on week long visit to Pakistan in coordination with ISPR.

The statement of the army chief comes in wake of United States President Donald Trump’s harsh statement against Pakistan.

In his speech, Trump accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and criminals in safe havens that existed in the country.

Trump’s accusations evoked strong responses from the Foreign Office, Pakistan Army as well as civilian politicians of the country.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif delayed his official visit to the United States in the wake of Trump’s statement.

Originally Published by NNI