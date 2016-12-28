No runing away from Panama case: PTI

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif cannot run away from Panama Leaks case without clarification.

Responding to PM’s speech, Naeem-ul-Haque said that construction of energy project is very much needed in the country but track record of PM and Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) is not so good.

He said PM is cutting ribbons instead of responding to Panama Leaks issue. He said no work has been done on Nandipur, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and Gadani Power projects.

PTI leader lashed out at PM and said that PM termed his Parliament speech as political. He said that such attitude of PM has disappointed the nation.

Naeem-ul-Haque said that the people are not having any interest in fake talks and slogans. —SABAH