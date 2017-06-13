No room for politics of anarchy in country: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said there is no room for chaos or the politics of anarchy in the country and the political elements who obstructed development and prosperity through their negative politics are now fully exposed He said this while talking to members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to different districts of the province who called on him at his Assembly Chamber, here today. While talking to the Assembly Members, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government has presented a wonderful budget for the financial year 2017-18 and maintained that it will ensure balanced and speedy development. Adding that special attention has been focused on important sectors including education & healthcare, provision of clean drinking water as well as different social sectors, he further said that record funds have been allocated for rural and less developed areas of the province. Similarly, historic resources have been earmarked for improving the quality of life of the people belonging to southern Punjab. It is heartening that ratio of development funds is much more as compared with the population of southern Punjab. He told that clean drinking water programme will be initiated from all the tehsils of southern Punjab with an amount of Rs.25 billion. Similarly, work on Khanewal-Lodhran road has been started with an amount of Rs.22 billion. Meanwhile, Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual carriageway will be completed this year with a cost of Rs.17 billion.

The Chief Minister observed that implementation on the huge annual development programme amounting to Rs.635 billion will usher in a new era of development and prosperity; adding that merit, transparency and honesty based culture has been promoted, while the menace of nepotism, corruption and illegal gratification has been eliminated from the society. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the journey of selfless public service to the people has been furthered.

He said that projects have been completed despite obstacles with quality and speed, while the sit-ins party put the journey of national development at stake for personal gains.