No room for Kasuri, likes in party: Muhsarraf

APML cautions ‘saboteurs’ of action

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and former military ruler Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday made it clear there was no room for saboteurs in the party. Obviously referring to his action against the party’s former chief coordinator Ahmed Raza Kasuri a day earlier (Monday), Ge Musharraf in his statement said the troublemakers would face termination of their basic memberships.

It may be mentioned that Ahmed Raza Kasuri had reportedly developed differences with party’s Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad and the local leadership and had tried to sabotage APML public meeting on August 12 in Faisalabad. Former President said that the troublemakers and elements with vested interests were not happy with surging success of the party after its genuine workers with their hard work put up a fabulous show in Faisalabad. Saboteurs are actually working on the policy that neither will play nor let others to play. A saboteur is not member of the party let alone its president General Musharraf said after Ahmed Raza Kasuri had declared himself APML president after differences with party leadership during August 12 public meeting. Dr Muhammad Amjad has been party’s secretary general and will remain secretary general, General Musharraf said. Party’s central and provincial offices will also remain there where these were at the moment.

Meanwhile General Musharraf offered his felicitations to the whole nation on 70th Independence day. He prayed for the peace, prosperity and stability of Pakistan. In a video message released on Tuesday General Musharraf congratulated APML workers and leadership for successful public meetings in Malir Karachi and Faisalabad.