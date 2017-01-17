No room for terrorism, sectarianism in Pakistan: Shahbaz

CM reviews law, order situation, Safe City Project

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that there is no space for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in Pakistan and all-out efforts will be made for development, prosperity and peace in the country of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said the provincial government has made effective legislation to counter terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in the light of the National Action Plan (NAP).

He expressed this view in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Anti-terrorism Col (R) Muhammad Ayub to discuss matters relating to terrorism, extremism and sectarianism.

The Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said significant decline in incidents of terrorism and sectarianism has been reported due to effective measures taken under the NAP. He said elimination of terrorism is our goal and a peaceful environment is available for the people due to the comprehensive steps taken by the government. He said all departments have performed extremely well in the war against terrorism. He said sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism are matchless and those who laid down their lives in this war are the heroes of the nation and their sacrifices will not go waste.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in a high profile meeting, which continued for three hours, discussed in detail the law and order situation and the Safe City Project.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said improving the law and order situation in the province is the top priority of the government and effective measures have been taken to protect life and property of the people and ensure the rule of the law. He said steps taken by the government to prevent crime and eliminate terrorism have produced positive results, and the crackdown on the criminals will continue without any break and discrimination.

He said Punjab is the only province in the country where the safe city project has been launched to protect life and property, and all-out efforts are being made to implement the project in time and with highest standards. He said all concerning department should work with close coordination to implement this project and efforts should be made to launch the safe city project in six more cities of the province. He said debris should be removed immediately where work is in progress onthe safe city project.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the anti-terrorism force is working with bravely to eliminate terrorism and this force is the first shield against the terrorists and their facilitators.

He said the whole nation salutes to those who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland by fighting against the terrorism. He said refresher courses will be held for corporal of the anti-terrorism force. He said the whole nation with unity and consensus will eliminate terrorism.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Col (R) Muhammad Ayub, Jehangir Khanzada, adviser Rana Maqbool Ahmed, the chief secretary, the inspector general police, home secretary and secretaries and senior officers of the concerning departments were also present on the occasion.