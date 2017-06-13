No respite from power crisis even in Ramazan

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Despite government’s claims, the residents of Chitral could not get electricity supply even during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan. The district administration, WAPDA, PESCO, members of the provincial and national assemblies and the district nazim failed to arrange power from the national grid to get a respite from the power crisis.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) established a two megawatt powerhouse at Golen costing Rs380 million but a so-called power committee of Chitral now says this project has also failed to resolve the power crisis in the Chitral town.

Recently, the lawyers of Chitral held a protest against the absence of electricity in the town after which WAPDA and the local administration swung into action and diverted electricity from the small powerhouse of Singoor, which only produces about four to six kilowatts, to the bazaar area of the town depriving the consumers of the Singoor village of the meager power supply.

The Singoor powerhouse was set up in 1975 and four years ago MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin had announced that a foreign donor had agreed to upgrade the Singoor powerhouse to five megawatt. While the tenure of he MNA is going to be ended next year, the foreign donor did not show up to upgrade the plant.

The district programme officer of the SRSP, Tariq Ahmed, says that the powerhouse established by his organization was producing the two megawatt but due to the negligence of WAPDA it could not be utilized for the benefit of the consumers.

An official of PESCO, however, claims that he personally had inspected the powerhouse set up by SRSP which was currently producing only 1,300 kilowatts, not two megawatts.