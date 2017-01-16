Adnan Dost

Via email

With increasing population problem of traffic control has become very acute in almost all cities in Balochistan. The increase in traffic has also increased number of traffic accidents and our roads are growing dangerous day by day. Unfortunately, we have little traffic sense and perhaps no respect for traffic rules.

No doubt, bad roads and high speed driving are main causes of traffic accidents but government is doing little to control traffic jams and other traffic problems in Balochistan. The rising number of smoke emitting vehicles during rush hours has made our environment more and more poisonous. Majority of people in cities are either suffering from some ear, nose or throat problem or have problems of burning eyes, dizziness, lung infection etc.

Traffic jams is another area where precious man hours get wasted and if anyone is heading for a hospital in case of an emergency, then the patient can only look up to God for mercy. The area for parking vehicles is constantly shrinking under pressure from rising number of cars and bikes. People don’t have traffic sense. Traffic police and media should play their role in creating traffic sense among the people.

Our government and traffic police department must make conditions of roads good. Different timing for starting and closings of offices and schools should be done to avoid rush in the morning, afternoon and evening on roads. If they do so, there will be fewer chances of accidents and traffic will move smoothly in the city. Let government make policies to reduce number of vehicles on roads to overcome this problem.