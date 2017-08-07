No relation with Gulalai, no contact with Muqam

Haripur

Reham Khan, social worker and former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, has said she has no relation with former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai, who levelled allegations of misconduct at the party chief earlier this month. Addressing a press conference in Haripur, Reham said she is not among the “backstabbers” and is not “answerable” to anyone.

Reham also said she has had no contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam. She also stated that neither Nawaz Sharif nor anyone else had asked her to write a book. Defaming anyone is not in our tradition, she said.

“I’m not part of any ‘planning’, my planner is Almighty Allah. Everybody knows how I was defamed after my divorce,” she said. Some leaders in the PTI had earlier claimed that Gulalai had levelled allegations against Imran Khan at the behest of PML-N’s Amir Muqam and Imran’s ex-wife Reham Khan.—INP