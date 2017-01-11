‘No regrets’ at skipping Bangladesh tour: Morgan

Mumbai

England´s Eoin Morgan insisted Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to skip last year´s tour of Bangladesh, ahead of his return to the one-day captaincy in India this week.

Morgan, skipper of England´s Twenty20 and 50-over sides, came in for criticism for opting out of the Bangladesh series over security concerns, with several commentators saying his decision had damaged his authority.

But speaking to journalists in Mumbai, where England play two warm-up matches this week before their first ODI against India on Sunday, Morgan said he was comfortable with the decision and it was now time to move on.—Agencies