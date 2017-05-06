No raid to be conducted by FBR officials at business premises

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

On demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics & Privatization has made it clear through a notification that in future no raid would be conducted by the FBR officials without the permission of the Chairman FBR or a Member concerned at any industry, factory or shop holders who are taxpayers/filers.

This was revealed by the LCCI President Abdul Basit while addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday.