No question of holding information back from Standing Committee: Finance Ministry

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Finance Ministry, Friday, said that information on national debt is already in the public domain and there was no question of holding this information back from the Standing Committee. Ministry further said that in 2013-14, Fiscal Operations report which was available on Ministry of Finance website, the amount of Rs. 64 billion was shown as financing item and equivalent expenditure.

It was not shown as non-tax receipts but this was shown as foreign grants and component of external financing which increased government budget deficit during that year. It has no relationship with statistical discrepancy in 2013-14 accounts. This position will be laid in more detail before the committee soon in its meeting.

The numbers related to debt are incorrect and are clearly intended to mislead the readers. The actual increase in external public debt was $10.3 billion from July 2013 to March 2017 in the present government tenure and expected to be around $14 billion by end June 2017, way below the writer’s estimates.

The spokesman said it is to be noted that external borrowing is a routine and normal function of developing countries and Pakistan is no exception. Developing economies resort to borrowing to meet investment requirements, accelerate growth and for job creation. External borrowing is also necessitated to retire past debt, finance essential imports, build external buffers, and shore up external reserves to maintain external account sustainability in a global context.

It is also highlighted that external debt sustainability has increased substantially during the last four years supported by a prudent debt management policy and macroeconomic stability. Debt sustainability analysis carried out recently by an international development partner shows that external debt would remain on a downward trend over the medium term staying well below the risk assessment benchmarks.

The increased sustainability of external public debt is evident from the fact that the “Share of external loans maturing within one year” has been reduced from 68.5 percent of official reserves at the end of June 2013 to 31.9 percent at the end of December 2016 showing improvement in foreign exchange stability and repayment capacity. Furthermore, credit rating agencies in their recent reports acknowledged the fact that Pakistan external debt is on sustainable path.

The spokesman said that due caution need to be observed while reporting on key indicators of economy as any misreporting based on incorrect numbers can potentially damage perceptions with regard to positive outlook of the economy as well as investors’ confidence.