No protocol for VIPs at airports across country

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The interior ministry has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that no government official or other VIPs would be given protocol at airports across the country.

Any FIA official caught giving protocol to a VIP would face strict action, the ministry warned in a letter sent to all zones of the agency.The letter read that that immigration counters at airports would be monitored and any a VIP was seen being given special treatment, the immigration staff and their shift in-charge would be immediately suspended.

A few days ago, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal travelled from Islamabad to Lahore on a Pakistan International Airlines flight sans any protocol.

Iqbal disembarked from the plane and sat in the passenger van along with other passengers. He walked into the lounge like any other passenger and hopped in a car and headed home.