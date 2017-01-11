No proper registration system for labourers at Gidani: Bizenjo

Islamabad

Minister for Port and Shipping Mir Hasal Khan Bizenjo Tuesday said there was a need to introduce legislation related to ship-breaking at Gidani Shipyard to avoid the fire incidents in future.

He was speaking on a matter of public importance in Senate regarding the another incident of fire in an old ship at Gidani. He said it was a provincial subject, saying that there was no mechanism of registration of labourers at Gidani.

Only three government officials belonging to Balochistan Development Authority, Environment and labour department were on duty there, he said. He said his ministry’s staff first reached at the spot when the incident surfaced, saying that the fire extinguishing equipment was also sent on his direction there.

Earlier speaking on the issue, Senator Kalsoom Parveen expressed concerned over loss of lives in another incident of fire in Gidani Shipyard and demanded the government to take steps to stop such incidents in future.

Speaking on another matter of public importance, Azam Sawati highlighted the sell of spurious herbal medicine. He said health facilities was the basic right of every citizen, saying that the government should stop illegal business of herbal medicine.

Shibli Faraz pointed out the sale of low quality geyser and heaters in the country, saying that good quality equipment should be imported to save gas and lives of people. Senator Mian Attique underlined the importance to empower the local government system in Islamabad and across the country to resolve the basic issues of the people.

Speaking on a matter of public importance, Senator Tahir Mashhadi demanded the federal government to release funds for introducing water schemes in Karachi city. He said citizens’ of business hub were facing water crisis due to increasing papulation.—APP